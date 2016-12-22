Knaresborough pubs gear up for Boxing Day tug of war

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 29

Two Knaresborough pubs are gearing up to hold the annual Great Knaresborough Tug of War on the banks of the River Nidd.

Now in its 49th year, the annual tradition takes place at Knaresborough Low Bridge on Boxing Day between 12pm-1.30pm







Attracting huge crowds every year, the event features a contest between two popular Knaresborough pubs – The Mother Shipton Inn and The Half Moon Free House. The winner is decided on the basis of the best in three.

Simon Shaw the event organiser said: Our Great Knaresborough Tug of War will not disappoint, giving a great atmosphere and a chance for locals to get a bit of fresh air after their Christmas Day excesses.

There will be a charity collection for Yorkshire Cancer Research and RNLI at the event.





Louise Robinson, Regional Fundraiser at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: We are grateful to be a chosen charity benefiting from this year’s charity collection. The Great Knaresborough Tug of War is a highlight in the Knaresborough calendar. Funds collected will help to raise awareness of cancer and how to prevent it, promote screening programmes to increase early detection and fund innovative research projects, from diagnosis to end-of-life care.