Plans to transform Harrogate’s former BT centre into residential get green light at planning committee

Plans to redevelop the British Telecom (BT) Training Centre on St George’s Road in Harrogate, North Yorkshire have been given the green light at a recent planning committee.

Designed by local architects' practice, WCEC, on behalf of owners and developers Telereal Trillium, the BT training facility will be transformed into 88 private dwellings. The new development will comprise of one, two, three, four and five-bed houses; a percentage of which have been agreed with the council to be affordable.







The scheme has been granted outline approval with access landscape and layout fixing the sites infrastructure, plot locations, green verges, landscape buffer and ecology enhancements.

Mark Kelly, Disposals and Development Director at Telereal Trillium said: We are delighted that the scheme has received outline approval, meaning that this brownfield site can be brought forward once BT vacate, to help support Harrogate’s housing need and the provision of a high quality sustainable development. We believe the new development will become a desirable location within the community.

Telereal Trillium intend to develop out the site in Joint Venture and will be going to market in the new year to seek proposals. It is anticipated that commencement of development will be in late 2017.







Nick Fenton, Associate Director at WCEC commented: We have worked collaboratively with Harrogate Borough Council and the project team, Carter Jonas, WSP and Turner & Holman to achieve the right balance on this exciting new development. The site’s immediate surrounding is characterised with properties of the late 20th century and protected nature reserve; it was crucial to sympathise with the site’s context by creating a residential development that would deem to be an enhancement, making a positive contribution to the existing town settlement.