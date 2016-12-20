Harrogate police call for witnesses to Cambridge Road brawl

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 5

Harrogate Police are asking for witnesses to a fight that happened in the town centre in the early hours of Monday morning (3am on 19 December 2016).

The fight was on Cambridge Road, Harrogate and involved a group of young men who were seen to be fighting with one other man.







One man received minor injuries and attended Harrogate Hospital where he was treated and discharged following treatment.

Two men have been arrested and bailed following this incident but Police believe that there were more involved.

Police are appealing for information from anybody who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Dave Ridler.

You can also email david.ridler@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12160227646