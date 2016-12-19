Iconic London Restaurant, The Ivy, to open in Harrogate

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 681

The Restaurant chain, Caprice Holdings are set to open a restaurant in Harrogate.

It will be the first opening of The Ivy outside of London, although plans are still in the early stages, and the exact location and opening date is yet to be released.







Although in the early stages, they are running teasers by Kylie Minogue on Facebook. They have also been recruiting staff.

The Ivy in London is in the heart of the theatre district and a well known celebrity haunt.

Further details as they are released.