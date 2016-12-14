Community Harrogate 14 December 2016 Poll: would you like more to be done about cycling on pavements in Harrogate ? Posted By: Editor 2 Comments Harrogate Share Share +1 Tweet StumbleShares 48Following an online discussion on Facebook, we have decided to run a poll.Cycling on pavements in Harrogate has become commonplace, would you like something done about it ? Would you like more to be done about cycling on pavements in Harrogate ? Yes, I would like cycling on pavements to stop No, I want it to stay as it is View Results Loading ... Share Share +1 Tweet StumbleShares 48
2 thoughts on “Poll: would you like more to be done about cycling on pavements in Harrogate ?”
I am all in favour of using footpaths for cycling.
Many of Harrogate’s pavements are wide and could easily accommodate a marked cycle lane which is common practice on the continent.
Completely Agree – especially along Leeds Road there is plenty of space to accommodate a marked cycle lane (and many other examples). Perhaps it might stop a few more people from jumping in their cars to travel 1 mile!