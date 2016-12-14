cycles
Community Harrogate 

Poll: would you like more to be done about cycling on pavements in Harrogate ?

Posted By: Editor 2 Comments
Following an online discussion on Facebook, we have decided to run a poll.

Cycling on pavements in Harrogate has become commonplace, would you like something done about it ?



 

Would you like more to be done about cycling on pavements in Harrogate ?



View Results

2 thoughts on “Poll: would you like more to be done about cycling on pavements in Harrogate ?

  1. Hello
    I am all in favour of using footpaths for cycling.
    Many of Harrogate’s pavements are wide and could easily accommodate a marked cycle lane which is common practice on the continent.

    Reply

  2. Completely Agree – especially along Leeds Road there is plenty of space to accommodate a marked cycle lane (and many other examples). Perhaps it might stop a few more people from jumping in their cars to travel 1 mile!

    Reply

