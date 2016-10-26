Yorkshire Meatball Company in Harrogate permanently closes

The Yorkshire Meatball Company has said it will now close the restaurant side of the business.

The restaurant on Station Bridge will now not re-open. The business had previously said that they had temporarily closed due to difficulties recruiting staff.







Gareth Atkinson from the Yorkshire Meatball Co. said:

It is with great sadness and regret that, faced with continuing difficulties in recruiting restaurant staff following the influx of chain restaurants into Harrogate, we have taken the difficult but commercially-important decision to permanently close our restaurant until further notice.

The closure of the restaurant business is particularly disappointing for us, considering the years of planning and hard work that went in to ensuring the concept was a success. We will, without a doubt, miss serving our Balls to you, and certainly hope to return with a food service concept in not-too-distant future. However, this decision will allow us the time and focus required to make the national launch of our retail Balls a success… ensuring as many people as possible, all across the UK, are able to enjoy our unique taste of Yorkshire!

Most importantly, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their support and encouragement. Operating the restaurant for the past two and a half years was a fantastic experience, made so much better by the smiling faces we were given the honour of welcoming through our doors! We hope you they understand our decision and continue to support us as we embark on the next phase in our exciting journey!