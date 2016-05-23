Wish Agency strengthens team as business continues to grow

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 6

Following recent client wins, Wish Agency, marketing and brand communications specialists based in Wetherby, are pleased to welcome three new members to its growing team.

Jessica Ledger joins the team as Account Manager working across a variety of B2B accounts. She has worked previously in the veterinary and chemical services industry and has experience in both traditional and digital marketing. Having previously lived on the Isle of Man, she is now based in Leeds and is a true foodie and a great cook.







Creative Artworker, Alice Coward joins the team in the Wish Design Studio.

She was most recently at training provider The Skills Network and has a BA (Hons) in Graphic Design from the University of Huddersfield. Alice has experience across online as well as with more traditional based marketing collaterals. She has a strong interest in interior design and is currently re-developing her home in Selby.

Craig Sledmore takes up the role of Web & Apps Developer, developing and enhancing the online presence for the Wish Digital client portfolio. This includes companies such as Christchurch Group, Distinct Disposables, Dowson Food Machinery and Craven-Holmes. Craig is passionate about all things digital and is adept at developing websites and creating multi-media applications.

Integrated marketing and branding specialist Wish has enjoyed continued growth since its inception in 2003 and works with a wide and diverse portfolio of clients including Jet2, Augean PLC, Christchurch and NSF Health Sciences. The agency launched its digital arm, Wish Digital in 2014 and offers clients a fully integrated approach to marketing brands consistently both online and off.

Wilf Geldart, director of Wish Agency, said: We are delighted to welcome Jessica, Alice and Craig on board, all valuable additions to our team. As our client portfolio continues to grow and we look at expanding all areas of our business, we need dedicated professionals who are able to understand client needs and translate these into accurate and targeted campaigns.

Pitching against several other agencies, Wish has been successful in recent account wins including paint specialist Renu and Dowson Food Machinery. The team is actively pursuing other new business opportunities in the Yorkshire region with their focused and personalised service that delivers effective marketing campaigns based on insight and intelligence.