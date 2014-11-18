New starters for CNG

Share Share +1 Shares 172

Commercial gas specialist CNG has welcomed ten new starters across across multiple business areas; including Rob Taylor from Haven Power and Andrea Johnson, formerly of British Gas Business.

The latest recruits are hot on the heels of CNG’s expansion into new, bespoke offices which delivered an extra 4,000 sq ft of space to allow for continued growth. Customer Service, Business Development, Sales and Billing are all expanding and changes include the creation of a new Customer Experience Manager role.

Rob Taylor has come on board as an Account Manager and former British Gas SME commercial energy specialist Andrea Johnson joins in Business Development. Lindsey Smith has been appointed in the new role of Customer Experience Manager to oversee ongoing developments and improvements to the CNG customer offering.

Lindsey joins from outside of the industry; a conscious decision by CNG to learn from high standards in other sectors to create the ultimate, customer-focused approach.

There have also been three additions to the credit team, two to billing and two to the SPA team; reflecting increasing demand for CNG’s services as it continues to position itself as a real alternative to the Big Six. Staff numbers have jumped from around 65 in 2013 to almost 100 in 2014 and show no signs of slowing ahead of CNG’s expansion into electricity in 2016.

Since the business moved, it has further enhanced its offering with a specialist Customer Service Desk, an addition designed to resolve 80 per cent of queries at first contact. The service means customers can expect to speak to someone within four rings when they call with a query.

Andrea Johnson said: I knew instantly this was a company I wanted to be part of. The engagement CNG has both internally and externally is very clear; I am excited to be a part of it.

Jacqui Hall, MD of CNG Ltd said: As well as job creation, this growth reflects our passion for meeting customer expectation. By creating new roles and welcoming high profile appointments from other major energy players, we are making a commitment to our customers that we we are a real alternative and we will continue to deliver the high standards expected of us as we grow.