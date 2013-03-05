Ripon Army barracks to close

Share Share +1 Shares 56

The Ministry of Defence’s have put forward proposals to close Claro Barracks in Ripon, which currently houses 21 Engineer Regiment and 15 Field Squadron (Search).

In as statement, The Secretary of State said that Claro was closing but Deverell in Skipton will remain.

Julian Smith, Member of Parliament for Skipton and Ripon, has expressed his disappointment.

Julian Smith said: Ripon has a proud military history and the City has always given the servicemen and women, and their families, who are based here the warmest of welcomes. I pay tribute to the City Council, Cathedral, Harrogate Borough Council and the many other people and organisations who have provided this support. During the First World War, Ripon accommodated 30,000 soldiers as one of the main centres for the organisation of troops being sent to and returning from the Front. Ripon was also where the great war poet Wilfred Owen wrote many of his most famous works. I will be meeting Defence Ministers and doing all I can to ensure that those currently based in Ripon and affected by this decision are given all the support possible. I will also be discussing how we deal with the impact the decision will have on the wider community and economy.

Julian will be available outside Ripon Town Hall on Saturday morning (9 March) at 10am for anyone who would like to discuss issues arising from the decision. He is also planning to host a drop-in Surgery in the City on Thursday 28 March between 10am and 11am.