New meditation classes to help overcome stress

Overcoming stressful, painful states of minds and learning to relax in your mind and body is the goal of a series of meditation classes taking place in Harrogate.

The classes are designed to help people be more peaceful, happier and calmer through mastering the ancient skill of stilling and focusing the mind.

Each class emphasises a particular topic, such as mindfulness, concentration and understanding the mind, designed to provide practical insight and techniques that anyone can use in their daily life. They include guided meditations, a short talk, discussion and refreshments.

Teacher & Buddhist nun Kelsang Drolkyi said:

Everyone is welcome to attend the classes. You don’t need any previous experience or to be able to sit in the meditation posture, just an interest in being happier, more relaxed and able to respond constructively to whatever is going on around you.

Classes take place on Tuesday evenings (7 – 9pm) at the Friends Meeting House, 12a Queen Parade, Harrogate, HG1 5PP. The price is £5 per person. The classes are drop-in sessions so no need to book in advance.

www.meditationinleeds.org or e-mail: info@meditationinleeds.org for further details.