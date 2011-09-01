MBEs, Olympians and DJs in the mix at Henshaws reunion

Share Share +1 Shares 0

What do an Olympic champion shotputter, a DJ, a successful medium and an MBE recipient have in common? They’re all visually impaired former students from Henshaws School for the Blind who have gone on to enjoy great success in life – and attended an emotional reunion at what is now Henshaws College, Harrogate.

With some of the students’ memories of their schooldays dating back as far as the late 1950s, there was much to chat about under the supervision of Thelma Harrison, former girls’ PE teacher at Henshaws and organiser of the reunion. Guest of honour was John Ellithorne, deputy headmaster at the school when many of the “old boys and girls” attended, and his son Peter who has happy memories of mingling with the students as a child. Also helping with the event was former House Mother Sue Linfoot and Tony Baldwin, brother of former student Desmond who attended the reunion.

Around 30 former students travelled from far and wide to attend the event which included organised outings and get-togethers, and ample opportunities for the attendees to catch up on half a century’s experiences with their former classmates.

The former students at the reunion included:

Denise Ross – Paralympic medallist in shotput and discus

Kevin Robinson – DJ

Antoine Reeves – Medium

Stephen Goulding – MBE

Former Henshaws students celebrate half a century of history at their reunion, front left to right: Denise Ross, Elveen Gregory, Alan Foster, John Dixon. Back (left to right) Barry Naylor, Mrs Barry Naylor and Stephen Goulding

The Henshaws reunion: introducing the former students are (left to right): helper Tony Baldwin, Sue Linfoot, John Ellithorne, Thelma Harrison and Peter Ellithorne